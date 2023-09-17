Best player prop bets for Lions-Seahawks

The Detroit Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and it’s time for another installment of Lions player prop bets with odds courtesy of the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Over 26.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Lions have shown they’re willing to play their rookies, and in Week 1, we saw a lot of big plays from Detroit’s top four picks. Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is a spark plug waiting to ignite. And against the Chiefs in Week 1, he amassed 60 yards on nine touches—seven carries for 42 yards and two receptions for 18 yards.

“Gibbs, he’s pretty electric, and he’s only going to get better,” coach Dan Campbell said. “And he’s going to get a bigger piece of pie as we move forward.”

With the Lions planning on increasing Gibbs touches and the Seahawks vulnerable over the middle of the field, this seems like a prime opportunity for Gibbs to exceed the anticipated receiving yards for him in this game.

Sam LaPorta, Over 34.5 receiving yards (-120)

Speaking of rookies, Sam LaPorta caught all five of his targets in week 1 for a total of 39 yards through the air. His blocking prowess is going to keep him on the field in most situations—he saw 83 percent of offensive snaps last week—and he seems like another prime candidate to gash the Seahawks over the middle of the field.

Geno Smith, Over 12.5 rushing yards (-135)

In Week 1, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith ran for only six yards against the Rams, but the Lions defense has a tendency to allow mobile quarterbacks to gain yards on the ground, making this minimal yard goal achievable. Last week, the Lions allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to rush for 45 yards, and last season, Smith ran for 49 yards against Detroit.