The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week, placing defensive lineman Josh Paschal and corner Kahlil Dorsey on injured reserve and signing NB Chase Lucas to the active roster in a corresponding move. While that leaves the Lions at 52 players on their active roster, they also elevated guard Kayode Awosika, bringing their game-day roster up to 53 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Thursday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 53 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare just five inactive players for tonight’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

LT Taylor Decker — DOWNGRADED to OUT on Saturday

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) — Ruled OUT on Friday

CB Steven Gilmore

DT Isaiah Buggs

DT Brodric Martin

With Decker ruled out, it’s not clear what the Lions plan to do with their starting offensive line and they have been experimenting with different combinations all week. Keep an eye on Pride of Detroit’s social media account pre-game for any updates on the Lions offensive line projections.

Moseley was progressing through his ACL recovery when he injured his hamstring and was unable to practice all week. The elevation of Lucas will help the Lions shore up depth in the secondary and on special teams.

Gilmore is inactive once again, sitting in favor of Chase Lucas who is a more prominent special teams contributor.

Also sitting for the second week in a row are defensive tackles Buggs and Martin. This is likely due to Seahawks’ Geno Smith’s mobility and the Lions game plan that follows a mobile quarterback.

Romeo Okwara, who was the other healthy scratch in Week 1, is active for today’s game now that Josh paschal has been placed on injured reserve.

Seahawks inactives: