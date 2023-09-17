How will the Detroit Lions handle some hefty expectations?

That’s the big question surrounding the team after their big Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. There were expectations going into the season, sure, but if you knock down the Super Bowl champs, suddenly the ceiling for this team looks like it could be bigger than most believed.

Of course, the Lions can’t think about that right now. All week, they’ve been preaching focusing on the game in front of them, not the one behind or ahead of them. One game does not make a season, and if the Lions offer a letdown game after their big Thursday win, the skeptics will be right back at it.

The Seattle Seahawks may have had a letdown game to start the season, but Week 1 can lie—especially if it’s a division game on the road. The Seahawks could be a dangerous team, but they come to Detroit wounded, with both starting offensive tackles out for Sunday’s game.

Ford Field is expected to be going crazy during this Week 2 matchup. Will the Lions give fans a reason to stay loud for all three hours of the game?

Here are our staff’s picks and score predictions for Lions vs. Seahawks.

Hamza Baccouche (1-0): 26-21 Lions

Meko Scott (1-0): 31-13 Lions

Alex Reno (1-0): 30-24 Lions

Kellie Rowe (1-0): 20-17 Lions

Brandon Knapp (1-0): 31-17 Lions

Ryan Mathews (1-0): 31-14 Lions

Morgan Cannon (0-1): 30-17 Lions

Jerry Mallory (0-1): 31-17 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (0-1): 27-23 Lions

Erik Schlitt (0-1): 31-20 — Honolulu Blueprint, 5 keys to victory

John Whiticar (0-1): 30-27 Lions

Kyle Yost (0-1): 30-20 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-1): 30-30 Tie

You can check out all of our Week 2 picks right here.

Now it’s time for you to vote on the winner of Sunday’s game, and be sure to share your score prediction in the comment section below.