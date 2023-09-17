The Detroit Lions kick off their conference schedule on Sunday with a Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Though they’re riding high after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday, the Lions don’t get a free pass to the playoffs for taking down the Super Bowl champs. The season is long, and they’re going to have to prove themselves week after week after week.

This Seahawks team has given them trouble over the past two years. In 2022, Seattle won a shootout 48-45, and the year before that they blew out Detroit 51-29. All week, the Lions have talked about getting revenge on the Seahawks, but who will be key to actually tallying a victory? That’s today’s Question of the Day.

Which Lions player is key to victory over the Seahawks?

My answer: I’m going to go a little off the beaten path my answer here. Despite the Seahawks only putting up 13 points last week, they have a pretty potent offense with plenty of weapons at the skill positions. If the Lions are going to prevent another huge day from the Seahawks offense, they’ll need to get pressure up front—and it just so happens that Seattle will be missing their top two offensive tackles.

While Aidan Hutchinson will likely get his on Sunday, he will also garner a lot of extra attention from running backs, tight ends, and more than a few double teams from guards. Therefore, it’s going to be essential for other players along the defensive line to make the most of their opportunities.

Enter: Charles Harris. The Lions have been singing Harris’ praises all offseason, but he’s been relatively quiet on the field, both in training camp and in the season opener. Part of that is simply his game. He’s not a flashy pass rusher and his solid run defense doesn’t get the attention of someone who racks up sacks.

But that solid run defense will come in handy against Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and company, and if he can bring some of his pass rush potential to make Geno Smith uncomfortable, then it’ll be another long day for Seattle’s offense.

