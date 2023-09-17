Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks first half open thread

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks face off for the third year in a row this Sunday. The Seahawks have not only won those previous two matchup, but they’ve won the previous three games between the two teams, as well. That means the last time the Lions were able to come out victorious over the Seahawks is 11 years ago, when Titus Young scored the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game to give Detroit a 28-24 edge.

Revenge is on the mind for the Lions this week, as Aaron Glenn, Dan Campbell and even Jared Goff all mentioned wanting to right the wrongs of the past two years. The Seahawks have had the Lions numbers, and they knocked Detroit out of the playoffs last year with their Week 18 win over the Rams.

Will the Lions get their revenge? Will they kick off their season 2-0 for the first time since 2017?

Hang out with us during the first half of this Week 2 matchup in the comment section below. Be on the lookout at halftime for our second half open thread.

GO LIONS!