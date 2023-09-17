Lions vs. Seahawks: Live score updates, highlights, drive analysis, injury news

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will face off on Sunday for an important NFC matchup. The Lions are coming off a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Seahawks travel to Detroit fresh off a letdown opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

While both teams had very different outcomes in Week 1, the Lions and the Seahawks are both expected to be playoff contenders in the NFC. As we saw last year, it doesn’t matter how early these two teams play, it could have a huge impact on the playoff picture. In 2022, the two teams faced off in Week 4, with the Seahawks winning a 48-45 shootout. That win turned out to be the difference between Seattle making the playoffs vs. Detroit.

With that in mind, the Lions entered this week with revenge on their mind. Defensive coordinator seemed to take this matchup personally, seeing as the Lions have allowed 99 combined points in the two matchups vs. Seattle since 2021.

Will they be able to enact their revenge, or will the Seahawks bounce back after a letdown start to the season?

Stick around on this page for live score updates, drive-by-drive analysis, highlights, and injury updates. Simply refresh the page intermittently after kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and updates should show up.

See you at kickoff!

First quarter

The Lions won the toss and deferred, giving the Seahawks the opportunity to get on the board first. Seattle gained a couple first downs, partially aided by a too many men call on Detroit. With completions to Kenneth Walker (11 yards) and DK Metcalf (18), Geno Smith quickly got the Seahawks into the red zone. Then on a third-and-8, Smith found Metcalf all the way down to the 1-yard line.

Then the flags started coming off. A false start on the Seahawks, an unnecessary roughness call on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and a questionable pass interference on Jerry Jacobs. On top of that, the Lions lost both of their starting safeties to injury, with Gardner-Johnson dealing with an arm injury and Kerby Joseph heading to the locker room.

Eventually, Walker ended the eight-minute drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. 7-0 Seahawks.

K9 punched it in.



FOX pic.twitter.com/kZOoZiu36V — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

The Lions offense quickly got in scoring position with a couple strong runs from David Montgomery and a 20-yard pass to Josh Reynolds. The Jared Goff threw a laser down the seam to Reynold for a 22-yard touchdown. 7-7 tie.

The Lions defense settled down on the next drive. Seattle managed one first down, but on a third-and-10, Alex Anzalone blew up a wide receiver screen. A solid punt gave the Lions the ball back on their own 12-yard line.

A 14-yard pass to Sam LaPorta got Detroit out of their own end zone and closed out the first quarter.

Second quarter

Jahmyr Gibbs helped pick up a clutch third-and-7 conversion with a 7-yard pass to keep the drive alive. On an ensuing third-and-5, the Lions caught Seattle off guard with a draw play to Montgomery that went for 16 yards and into Seahawks territory. But the Lions’ drive stalled after a third-and-1 run to Montgomery got stuffed for a 3-yard loss.

Detroit opted to go for it on fourth down, passing up a 49-yard field goal attempt. Goff’s pass to LaPorta was broken up by rookie corner Devon Witherspoon.

Spoon getting the stop on 4th down!



FOX pic.twitter.com/klDZoHZUzb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

The Seahawks quickly took advantage with a 31-yard strike to tight end Noah Fant. That would do it for the drive, though, and the Seahawks settled for a 45-yard field goal, but Jason Myers pushed it wide left.

The Lions took advantage of the special teams mistake. A pass interference moved Detroit into Seattle territory, and then Ben Johnson reached into his bag of tricks with a flea flicker to Kalif Raymond that worked to perfection. 14-7 Lions.

look at the flick of the wrist#SEAvsDET | FOX pic.twitter.com/tVCE3pIi9T — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2023

With five minutes left in the half, the Seahawks looked to cut into the lead. A 16-yard pass to Jaxon Smith Njigba moved them to midfield. But Detroit held strong and eventually forced a punt after a Smith scramble came up a few yards short.

With a 1:43 left, the Lions had an opportunity to add to their lead. However, Gibbs dropped what would have been a big play, and the Seahawks were able to get one more opportunity before the half was over.

Seattle was able to work their way down to attempted a 56-yard field goal, but Myers missed it again.

Third quarter

The Lions started with the ball, but only held it for a single play. Montgomery was blown up in the backfield and fumbled the ball away, giving it to Seattle on the 23-yard line.

Seahawks force a turnover on the first play of the second half



: #SEAvsDET on FOX

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/IcQ0gEQDpJ — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

It only took Seattle two plays to punch it in and tie the game. 14-14 tie.