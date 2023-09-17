‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Dolphins at Patriots

Can anybody stop Tyreek Hill? That is the question on everyone’s mind as the Miami Dolphins travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

In the Dolphins’ Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill took over the game to the tune of 215 yards and two touchdowns. The offense isn’t all Hill, with Tua Tagovailoa going over the 450-yard mark with Jaylen Waddle adding 78 of those. A mere 37 rushing yards from Raheem Mostert is a point of improvement in Week 2, and it seems like rookie Devon Achane could see his first NFL action.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are looking to avoid an early 0-2 record. In their first game of the season, Mac Jones threw a whopping 54 times for 316 yards and three touchdowns. The surprise contributor of the bunch was Kendrick Bourne, who notched two touchdowns as the team’s leading receiver. The run game was a letdown, however, with neither Rhamondre Stevenson nor Ezekiel Elliott topping 30 rushing yards.

Will the Dolphins’ explosive offense come out on top, or will the Patriots manage to shut down their numerous weapons?

Here’s how to watch:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium—Foxborough, MA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com