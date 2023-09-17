 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VIDEO: Watch the new 2023 Detroit Lions Ford Field intro video

The Detroit Lions introduced a new intro video at Ford Field for the 2023 season. Watch it here.

By Jeremy Reisman
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detorit Lions kicked off their home schedule for the 2023 seasons on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. With a new home seasons comes a new Ford Field intro video, and it’s a good one.

The Lions cleverly worked in classic highlights and overlaid them with highlights from current players doing very similar motions. Barry Sanders to David Montgomery. Calvin Johnson to Amon-Ra St. Brown. They already included some highlights from the team’s Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, too.

Here’s the video, and notice the crazy crowd noise during the video, too.

