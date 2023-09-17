 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VIDEO: Detroit Lions fool Seahawks secondary with flea flicker touchdown

By Jeremy Reisman
Under coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions have been known for their trick plays. In the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions unleashed their latest—a traditional flea flicker that worked to absolute perfection.

Jared Goff handed it off to David Montgomery, who pitched it back to Goff. Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Quandre Diggs but came crashing down on the run fake, leaving Kalif Raymond wide open for the 41-yard touchdown pass.

The play gave the Lions an early 14-7 lead after the team fell behind 7-0 on the opening drive of the game.

And, boy, I can tell you Ford Field was loud as hell.

Here’s a look at the play:

