Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery carted off with thigh injury

After an awkward tackle from a Seattle Seahawks defender, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a leg injury and was carted off. Montgomery spent several minutes in visible pain on the trainer’s table, but eventually team doctors decided that he needed to go back to the locker room and receive treatment. He was officially listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury.

It’s a big blow to the Lions offense, who have been very successful running the ball with Montgomery’s physical rushing style. Though he had a critical fumble on the day, Montgomery tacked on 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Lions will likely turn to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the rest of the game. Though Gibbs only had si rushes for 9 yards through three quarters, he also had four catches for 25 yards in the passing game.

If we get any more updates on Montgomery’s status, we’ll update this post.