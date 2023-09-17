 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Pride of Detroit Direct! Jeremy Reisman sent out the premium newsletter to subscribers just hours after the Lions' opening win. Click here for more info and a 7-day free trial.

Filed under:

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery carted off with thigh injury

Detroit Lions starting running back David Montgomery suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter against the Seahawks and had to be carted off.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After an awkward tackle from a Seattle Seahawks defender, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a leg injury and was carted off. Montgomery spent several minutes in visible pain on the trainer’s table, but eventually team doctors decided that he needed to go back to the locker room and receive treatment. He was officially listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury.

It’s a big blow to the Lions offense, who have been very successful running the ball with Montgomery’s physical rushing style. Though he had a critical fumble on the day, Montgomery tacked on 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Lions will likely turn to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the rest of the game. Though Gibbs only had si rushes for 9 yards through three quarters, he also had four catches for 25 yards in the passing game.

If we get any more updates on Montgomery’s status, we’ll update this post.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.