Not only did the Detroit Lions lose a tough game against the Seattle Seahawks, but several key players also went down with injuries. Some returned, others did not.

While we don’t have updates on every player after Sunday’s game, we do have some news and notes to share after post-game press conferences and locker room chats.

Let’s break it all down.

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The Lions right guard went down with a knee injury in the second half and did not return to the game.

He walked very gingerly to the sideline and got treatment on that knee on the trainer’s table.

After the game, coach Dan Campbell did not have a solid update on how serious of an injury it is.

“Vaitai, I’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell said. “I’m not sure, I can’t give you a clear answer right now.”

Graham Glasgow came in and finished the game for Vaitai. But with Taylor Decker already injured at left tackle, the Lions’ offensive line health is becoming an issue again already.

RB David Montgomery

After getting twisted down on an ankle tackle, Montgomery appeared to be in a significant amount of pain, unable to put much of any pressure on his injured leg.

#OnePride RB David Montgomery was carted to the locker room with knee injury he suffered on this play



Campbell called the injury a thigh bruise, as did Montgomery after the game. Talking to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Montgomery said he may miss a few weeks with the injury.

Montgomery said the injury could take “a couple weeks” to heal, but otherwise declined comment when stopped by a reporter as he hobbled through the locker room after the game

That said, a thigh bruise is not considered an overly serious injury, so it’s entirely possible he doesn’t miss much of any time. Montgomery is a tough player and has only missed six games over the last three seasons.

EDGE James Houston

It appears of all the injuries, Houston got the worst of it. Reported by the team as an ankle injury, Campbell said it looks like he will miss some time.

“I think Houston will be out for a little while,” Campbell said.

In the past when Campbell has said something like that—especially right after the game—it typically means a trip to injured reserve. Let’s hope for better news later in the week.

WR Antoine Green

The Lions rookie receiver got his first NFL action on Sunday, but his debut was cut short when he was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. There was no update given after the game, but he did not return to play.

Players who returned to the game

While all these players returned to play after their injuries, it’s worth keeping an eye on them early next week. Remember, last week Taylor Decker played every snap in the season opener, only to have a lingering ankle injury hold him out in Week 2.