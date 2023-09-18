The undefeated 2-0 Atlanta Falcons are traveling to Ford Feild to take on the 1-1 Detroit Lions in Week 3, yet the opening betting lines, courtesy of the folks over at DraftKings, favor the home team.

When the schedule was released back in May, the Lions opened as 5-point favorites, and a Week 1 win over the Chiefs pushed the line up to 5.5 points, but a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks—coupled with a Falcons two-game winning streak— have dropped the line back down to Lions -4.5 points.

The Lions are coming off a heartbreaker in overtime but have shown the ability to be competitive in both games. After overcoming a 10-point deficit with just eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Lions gave up a touchdown in overtime and lost 37-31 to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Falcons also faced a double-digit (12) deficit in the fourth quarter, but they managed 13 points—a touchdown and two field goals—, enough to give them a one-point victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Falcons offense has been relying on the rushing attack to win their games. In Week 1, they rushed for 130 yards, then followed that up with 211 against the Packers. In Week 2, rookie running back Bijan Robinson put up 124 yards (180 on the season), while running back Tyler Allgeier registered 48 yards (123 through two games), and quarterback Desmond Ridder rushed for 39 yards and a score (38 on the year).

Meanwhile, the Lions run defense has been one of their defensive strengths to start the season. Through two games, the Lions have only given up a total of 172 yards on the ground—roughly half what the Falcons have achieved—, with 107 yards coming via running backs and 65 yards from the quarterbacks.

If the Lions can stunt the Falcons rushing attack and put the ball in Ridder’s hands, they may make Vegas look smart for this opening betting line.