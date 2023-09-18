Lions succumb to old defensive woes against Seahawks

Without pressure, the Lions defense began to sink. When it began to sink, the backbone fell out, and Detroit could hope for a stop to keep things honest throughout the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A team like the Detroit Lions doesn’t fall because of one factor. Blame the pick six, or the defense, or some bad rotten luck on a coin flip, but the fun thing about football (and grim, really) is how the whole thing, teetering on a knifepoint, goes from “noticeable problem but manageable” to “total disaster” with a few bad plays.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down everything that happened on Sunday. From the opening snap to the final whistle, we’re diving deep into the Lions game that was, discussing key performances from good and bad on both sides of the ball. We discuss why the Lions weren’t getting home on defense, how the offense stood on its head again, and how some players are exceeding expectations already while fan favorites might want to write this game off. We put it all into perspective for the rest of the looming season, to boot, and explain how a schematic choice on attacking mobile quarterbacks continues to hamper Detroit.

Download now, because it’s free and it’s easy and we like to have our therapy sessions in a collective environment.

