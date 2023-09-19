After a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the Detroit Lions currently sit tied for first in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers. It was a game that the Lions were favored and should have won, but losses happen in the NFL, and perhaps the bigger disappointment was the injuries that came along the way more so than the loss itself.

Heading into the season, it was expected that the Lions’ first two games against the Chiefs and Seahawks were going to be difficult. Many had predicted a 1-1 record after the first two weeks, but the way in which the Lions lost at home to Seattle coupled with the number of injuries the Lions suffered certainly took the wind out of the sails of many fans.

The Lions are going to have to figure out a way to put the injuries and their first loss behind them as they prepare for an undefeated Atlanta Falcons team in Week 3, who have the chance to hand the Lions their second straight upset loss at home. The injuries sting, but that’s the NFL for you.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Have your expectations for the Lions changed at all after two weeks?

My answer: Not really.

The NFL is an unpredictable beast and injuries happen. We’re in Year 3 of the new regime and general manager Brad Holmes has done a nice job of stacking up depth pieces to prepare for something like this. The loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for most, if not all of the season is a huge loss, but Detroit has a more than capable replacement to step in with Tracy Walker getting his turn.

Ignoring the injuries, it worries me that the defense is still having a lot of the same issues that we saw last year, and unless defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn suddenly changes his philosophy, it might take a while to get things settled. However, I trust the coaches that we have in place right now to recognize where the issues lie and to make the necessary adjustments along the way. The defense will be fine, and the offense will continue to thrive. I still expect this team to win a lot of football games and to win the division. That hasn’t changed.