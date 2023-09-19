The Detroit Lions are in the process of building their roster back up after the long list of injuries the team incurred over the past week. Here’s a brief recap of roster moves that have happened since Saturday:

Placed on IR

EDGE James Houston

EDGE Josh Paschal

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

DB Khalil Dorsey

Signed from practice squad to 53-man roster

CB Chase Lucas

G Kayode Awosika

RB Zonovan Knight

That leaves the Lions with one spot on the 53-man roster open and three spots on the practice squad vacant. According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, one of those practice squad spots has been occupied, with the Lions expected to sign offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

Skipper has spent time on and off the Lions roster since 2019. Last year, he actually started five games for Detroit. While he’s typically thought of as an offensive tackle (at 6-foot-9), he played at both left and right guard for the Lions last year, as they dealt with several injuries at the position.

His addition to the practice squad is timely, as Detroit is currently dealing with injuries at both offensive tackle (Taylor Decker) and guard (Halapoulivaati Vaitai). While both Decker and Vaitai appear to have avoided injured reserve, the latest injury updates from coach Dan Campbell suggest both will miss at least this week’s game against the Falcons.

In addition to this move, the Lions also tried out seven players on Tuesday. Per the transaction report, those players are as follows:

RB Abram Smith

RB Nate McCrary

LB Mitchell Agude

LB Jordan Smith

EDGE Kenny Willekes

DB Chris Jackson

DB Darius Phillips

Among those names, you may recognize former Spartan Kenny Willekes—a seventh-round pick for the Vikings back in 2020. He made six game appearances in 2021 for Minnesota, tallying 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, and 18 tackles.

Cornerback Darius Phillips, who grew up in Detroit and went to Western Michigan, was a Bengals fifth-round pick in 2018 but has spent time more recently with the Broncos and on the Raiders and Texans practice squads.

Linebacker Jordan Smith was also a fourth-round pick just two years ago but failed to latch on with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making just two brief game appearances since 2021.

With one roster spot remaining and two on the practice squad, we’ll see if Detroit will be adding anyone prior to Wednesday’s opening practice of the week.