Detroit Lions unveil new jersey numbers after roster cuts

As happens every year, now that the Detroit Lions have cut the roster down to 53 players, several people on the team have decided to select a new jersey number for the 2023 season. For example, Teddy Bridgewater—who was wearing No. 50 early in preseason due to no quarterback numbers being available—will now be sporting the number 10.

Additionally, the Lions have seven new players on their practice squad, and their jersey numbers have been revealed per roster sheets at the team’s facility.

Here’s an overall of it all:

Jersey number changes

QB Teddy Bridgewater: Now #10 (was 17 and 50)

CB Jerry Jacobs: Now #23 (was 39)

CB Steven Gilmore: Now #24 (was 36)

New players’ jersey numbers

QB David Blough: #18

RB Zonovan Knight: #28

WR Daurice Fountain: #84

OL Michael Niese: #62

EDGE Raymond Johnson III: #52

DT Quinton Bohanna: #90

K Michael Badgley: #17 (same number as when with the team a month ago)