On Friday afternoon, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and assistant manager Ray Agnew addressed the media for the first time since roster cutdowns. We saw a side of Holmes we hadn’t necessarily seen before, and it’s having us feel even more confident—somehow—in this roster. Of course, a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs to officially kick off the NFL season is less than a week away, and it was up to myself and Jeremy Reisman to help keep the hype train on the rails for at least a few more days.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the topics we discussed on this week’s show:

Any surprises when it comes to the Lions’ 53-man roster?

How much did Julian Okwara’s PUP designation have to do with him still being in Detroit?

David Blough and Michael Badgley: Much ado about nothing?

What did we learn about Brad Holmes in his most recent media availability—and how did it help further shape our expectations for this year’s team?

Should we expect the Lions to look much different than it did a year ago?

Is Detroit’s defense going to take a next step—and how big could that step be?

