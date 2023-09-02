The Detroit Lions have high expectations heading into the 2023 regular season, whether they like it or not. When your head coach is the favorite to win the Coach of the Year award and your team is the favorite to win the division, the pressure and the high expectations are unavoidable.

If you ask quarterback Jared Goff, the expectations are high internally as well.

“Obviously, you know, people expect a lot from us, but we expect a lot from ourselves, too, and we’re gonna uphold that,” Goff told reporters on Friday.

When a team has high expectations like the Lions do this year, that means there are plenty of players on the roster that are going to share those high expectations.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Lions player has the highest expectations going into the regular season?

My answer: It is undoubtedly Jared Goff, if you ask me.

Goff has the added responsibility of playing the most important position in football, but the expectations aren’t because of him simply being a QB—it’s because he’s a damn good one. We expect a lot from him because he’s proven to be a top QB in this league, and when he doesn’t perform, when any QB doesn’t play up to their standard, that’s a lot of slack to pick up.

It’s been well documented how strong Goff finished the season last year, only throwing one interception in his last 11 games. That’s an insane statistic, and one that is unlikely to repeat itself. Goff is known to start a bit slow and find his rhythm later on, but the Lions have a tough slate to start the season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks as their first two opponents. They’re going to need the Goff that we saw in the later two-thirds of the season if they want a chance at a hot start.

As we get even closer to Week 1, no one on this team has higher expectations than Jared Goff, but that’s what he signed up for, and I believe he will live up to those expectations.

Give us your answer in the comments below.