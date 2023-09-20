Detroit Lions signing RB Devine Ozigbo to practice squad

The injury to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has set off a domino effect on the team’s roster. First, the Lions are reportedly signing Zonovan Knight from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. With no running back then left on the practice squad, the Lions are now reportedly signing Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ozigbo was originally signed by the team in early August to help compensate for the retirement of Justin Jackson. Just a few days after his signing, Ozigbo played in the Lions’ pre-season opener but managed just 31 rushing yards on 11 carries. Still, Campbell was impressed with how he carried himself, having just joined the team.

“He did some good things,” Campbell said. “It is interesting to see these guys and you’re like, ‘Man, he just walked in the door,’ and now all of a sudden you’re just, ‘Get in there.’ But he did, he competed. I thought he was middle, he was good. Like anybody else, there’s a few things to clean up, but certainly, it wasn’t too much for him. He wasn’t frazzled.”

Prior to his time with the Lions Ozigbo spent time with the Saints, Jaguars, Patriots, and Broncos since joining the league as an undrafted prospect in 2019.

At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, Ozigbo is a physical runner who made a big impression during his senior year at Nebraska. He rushed for 1,082 yards (7.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns in 2018, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and winning Nebraska’s “Tom Novak Award,” which is give to the player who “best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds.”

The Lions currently have a spot open on the 53-man roster and another available on the practice squad. Here’s a full recap of the moves made in the past week:

53-man roster to injured reserve:

EDGE James Houston

EDGE Josh Paschal

CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

CB Khalil Dorsey

Signed to 53-man roster from practice squad

RB Zonovan Knight

G Kayode Awosika

CB Chase Lucas

Signed to practice squad

OL Dan Skipper

RB Devine Ozigbo

Note: Outside of Chase Lucas, none of these signings have been made official by the team yet, only the injured reserve moves.