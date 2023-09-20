Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘day-to-day’ with injury

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of many players that will miss Wednesday’s practice, according to coach Dan Campbell.

While Campbell did not confirm the basis of the injury, St. Brown was seen getting treatment on his right foot during the second half of the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawk.

“He won’t practice today. So he’s a day-to-day. We’ll see how it goes,” Campbell said.

St. Brown ended up playing 49 of 66 offensive snaps during the game, and the team also announced he was dealing with cramps.

During the FOX broadcast, color commentator Greg Olson speculated that St. Brown was getting a steel plate put in his shoe, which is typically a tell-tale sign of a player dealing with a type of turf toe. Campbell did not confirm or deny that diagnosis when asked on Wednesday.

“Well if he is, we’re going to put steel toe in the other shoe (too),” Campbell joked. “We had a player who did that. Only put it in one and wondered why his other foot hurts. So we’ll make sure to balance it out. We look into all that, and we’ll do whatever is needed to get him to where he feels right.”

Through two games, St. Brown leads the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (173). If he can’t go this week, look for the Lions to rely more on Kalif Raymond, who has just 47 offensive snaps through two games thus far.