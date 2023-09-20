On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a ton of roster moves, confirming previous reports and also announcing a few new moves. They confirmed the following transactions that were previously reported (links to our story on each bullet point):

In addition to those moves, the Lions also announced they have signed pass rushing linebacker Mitchell Agude and cornerback Darius Phillips to the practice squad.

Agude is an undrafted rookie out of UCLA and Miami. He initially landed with the Miami Dolphins after the NFL Draft but was waived as a part of their final roster cuts. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Agude fits the profile of a SAM linebacker in the Lions scheme and could be considered a stylistic replacement for James Houston, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Phillips—a Detroit native and Western Michigan graduate—is a five-year veteran in the NFL, having started as a fifth-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. In four seasons there, Phillips made 47 game appearances and 10 starts. While he was mostly a special teamer for the Bengals, he did log four interceptions for the Bengals in just eight appearances during the 2019 season—splitting time at nickel and outside cornerback. Phillip also brings some experience as a returner. In 2021, he returned 25 punts for the Bengals for an average of 7.1 yards per return. He was the team’s kick returner in 2019, averaging 21.9 yards on 17 attempts.

Phillips gives the Lions some defensive back depth after sending both Khalil Dorsey and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to injured reserve in the past week.