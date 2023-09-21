Welp. Week 2 was not a great showing for the Detroit Lions, nor for this column, but there is no time for wallowing in the fast-paced NFL season. The Lions stay at home with the 2-0 Falcons coming to town, and Atlanta has plenty of intriguing fantasy options across its young offense.

Whether you have started the fantasy season strongly or fallen flat on your face, fantasy managers need to keep a level head during the first month of the season. NFL teams and players are still finding their grooves themselves, so have some patience and trust your numbers!

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Falcons start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: Sam LaPorta is just a couple of games into his NFL career, but the Lions have had no issues getting him the ball. Small sample sizes of course, but the Falcons have been much tougher relatively on running backs and wide receivers than tight ends thus far, so maybe scale down Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs a tick and look for LaPorta to flirt with top-6 tight end numbers.

On the other side, I really like Drake London. The Detroit secondary looked pretty questionable last weekend, and in hindsight probably could have had a rough day if the Chiefs were not allergic to catching the football. London has not yet established himself as an elite receiver, but I do think he can get there. I expect a top-20 day from him at least.