The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field on Thursday, preparing for their upcoming Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. While the Lions got some positive news on the injury front, several starters remain unable to participate.

Let’s take a look at Thursday’s update to the injury report.

No practice on Thursday

RB David Montgomery (thigh)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) — Downgraded for veteran rest day

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

S Kerby Joseph (hip)

Montgomery misses another day of practice and it’s looking more and more like he will be unable to play this weekend. There is still a chance he will return to the practice field on Friday, but he likely has a better chance of playing against the Packers in Week 4.

Decker was getting some work in with trainers on Thursday, which is a good sign he is getting closer to returning. That being said, he still has a few more steps to complete before fans can start getting optimistic.

Ragnow appears to be using Thursday this week as his veteran rest day. Expect him to be back at practice on Friday and ready to go on Sunday.

Vaitai’s status is not looking good at this stage. While he still has a chance to turn things around this week, it’s more than likely that Graham Glasgow gets the start on Sunday.

Moseley continues to miss practices after injuring his hamstring while rehabilitating from his ACL injury. This is his fifth missed practice in a row.

Joseph was also working with trainers on Thursday, indicating he also has a chance to return to practice on Friday, and possibly start against the Falcons.

Limited practice

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) — Upgraded from no practice

WR Josh Reynolds (groin)

St. Brown returned to practice on Thursday which is a tremendous outcome for this offense. The Lions offensive operations are completely different when St. Brown is on the sidelines and his being available opens up their chances of winning the game.

Reynolds is nursing a groin injury, which is concerning, but he has been able to practice through it, which is a positive sign. Reynolds has low-key been a very important contributor through the first two weeks of the season.

Off the injury report

WR Antoine Green (concussion protocol)

Green had to be on the injury report Wednesday after being checked for a concussion during Sunday’s game. But he was never diagnosed with a concussion and is now completely off the injury report.

Falcons injury report

Here’s a look at the Falcons Thursday injury report:

