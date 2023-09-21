 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 3 expert picks: Giants at 49ers

POD staff picks for the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Record Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The NFL opens up Week 3 with a matchup between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.”

These two teams have faced off against each other 42 times and are dead even in wins and losses: each team has won 17 regular season games and four post-season games against each other. In recent history, the 49ers have won two of the last three meetings, including a 36-9 victory the last time they battled, back in 2020.

This game could come down to which team can best execute in the run game. The 49ers have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and average 173.5 yards per game, with lead back Christian accounting for an average of 134 yards on the ground.

On the flip side, the Giants will be without their stud back Saquan Barkley, who is dealing with an ankle injury and will be replaced by former 49er, Matt Bredia. Unfortunately for Bredia, the Giants will also be without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting left guard Ben Bredeson.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the 49ers by over a touchdown and while the POD staff is unanimously picking San Francisco to win the game on the moneyline, not all are willing to give up that many points.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
TV: Prime Video
Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.