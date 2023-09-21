‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 3 expert picks: Giants at 49ers

The NFL opens up Week 3 with a matchup between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.”

These two teams have faced off against each other 42 times and are dead even in wins and losses: each team has won 17 regular season games and four post-season games against each other. In recent history, the 49ers have won two of the last three meetings, including a 36-9 victory the last time they battled, back in 2020.

This game could come down to which team can best execute in the run game. The 49ers have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and average 173.5 yards per game, with lead back Christian accounting for an average of 134 yards on the ground.

On the flip side, the Giants will be without their stud back Saquan Barkley, who is dealing with an ankle injury and will be replaced by former 49er, Matt Bredia. Unfortunately for Bredia, the Giants will also be without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting left guard Ben Bredeson.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the 49ers by over a touchdown and while the POD staff is unanimously picking San Francisco to win the game on the moneyline, not all are willing to give up that many points.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!