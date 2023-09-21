 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Lions’ Graham Glasgow happy to be starting after frustrating training camp

After initially not securing a starting role in camp, Lions’ guard Graham Glasgow is excited to be in the lineup against the Falcons.

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

When you hear coaches speak about a player’s abilities, one thing that is sure to come up is how versatile their skillset is. Can they play multiple positions? And in most cases, if the answer is yes, it’s usually a big positive.

However, there are rare instances in which that versatility can actually work against a player. Just ask Detroit Lions’ offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News spoke with Glasgow ahead of Detroit’s Week 3 matchup at home against the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons.

Because Glasgow can play all three interior offensive line positions, the Lions’ coaching staff routinely asked him to replace All-Pro center Frank Ragnow as he continues to nurse a long-term toe injury. And at first, the University of Michigan grad wasn’t really crazy about it, and he let the Lions’ coaching staff know about it.

“I’ll tell you, I let them know how I felt about it and I was not filtered either,” Glasgow said of his communication with offensive line coach Hank Fraley and others. “Some places might hold it against you, but I don’t think that’s the way it is here. I think they understood why I felt jilted, in a way, and I think that they didn’t really push me on it too much. They weren’t asking me to be chipper about it, which was fair.”

