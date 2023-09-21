When you hear coaches speak about a player’s abilities, one thing that is sure to come up is how versatile their skillset is. Can they play multiple positions? And in most cases, if the answer is yes, it’s usually a big positive.

However, there are rare instances in which that versatility can actually work against a player. Just ask Detroit Lions’ offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News spoke with Glasgow ahead of Detroit’s Week 3 matchup at home against the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons.

Because Glasgow can play all three interior offensive line positions, the Lions’ coaching staff routinely asked him to replace All-Pro center Frank Ragnow as he continues to nurse a long-term toe injury. And at first, the University of Michigan grad wasn’t really crazy about it, and he let the Lions’ coaching staff know about it.

“I’ll tell you, I let them know how I felt about it and I was not filtered either,” Glasgow said of his communication with offensive line coach Hank Fraley and others. “Some places might hold it against you, but I don’t think that’s the way it is here. I think they understood why I felt jilted, in a way, and I think that they didn’t really push me on it too much. They weren’t asking me to be chipper about it, which was fair.”

Had a good, honest conversation with Graham Glasgow today about his frustrations with how his camp battle for a starting job played out and his excitement to (likely) start on Sunday against Atlanta: https://t.co/pVzOlvWFUH — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 21, 2023

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Jared Goff did his fake so well after handing the ball off that Darnell Taylor thought he had a huge sack. But he actually got one of the latest hits you'll ever see lol pic.twitter.com/ia5SgxjkJm — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2023

What the Falcons are saying ahead of their trip to Detroit.

Week 3 opponent: What the Falcons are saying https://t.co/KoUbcUDkBl — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 20, 2023

It certainly sounds like the Lions’ defense understands the challenge they will be facing this week with Atlanta rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

#Lions DL Alim McNeill says Bijan Robinson is "impressive" and has "shades of other RBs that you've watched in the past."

"It's gonna be somebody I like to watch and not play against I would say that," he said. "But when we play this week, it's gonna be a challenge for sure." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 20, 2023

Brian Baldinger with a breakdown on how the Seattle Seahawks were able to mitigate having two backup tackles in the lineup during their Week 2 win over the Lions.