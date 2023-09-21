Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown returns to practice Thursday

Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned to practice on Thursday, suggesting he’s on his way toward playing in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

St. Brown was dealing with a couple of injuries after Week 2’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Early in the second half, St. Brown suffered a toe injury that required some treatment on the sidelines before coming back in. Later in the game, he was pulled again after dealing with cramps.

He missed Wednesday’s practice, officially listed with a toe injury.

“We’ll do whatever is needed to get him to where he feels right,” coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday.

St. Brown is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he pulled in 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. Thus far this season, St. Brown leads the team with 173 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Players who were not practicing on Thursday include running back David Montgomery, left tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and safety Kerby Joseph. A full injury report with details is expected around 4 p.m. ET.