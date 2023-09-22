After a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 2, the Detroit Lions won’t get a chance to relax with the Atlanta Falcons, perfect through the first two games, coming to town.

Like Detroit, the Falcons are a younger team, with several of their core players being from recent draft classes—players like wide receiver Drake London, quarterback Desmond Ridder, tight end Kyle Pitts, and we can’t leave out the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft—running back Bijan Robinson.

Defensively, the Falcons boast a terrific safety duo in Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant. And quietly, they may have one of the best defensive lines in all of football with David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett, and Calais Campbell lining up next to one another.

So what do the Lions need to accomplish in order to come out of Week 3 with another victory? Our own Erik Schlitt lays it all out here in his weekly Honolulu Blueprint, but for the sake of today’s discussion—let’s try and boil it down to a single statistic.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What needs to happen for the Lions to beat the Falcons in Week 3?

My answer: This could be said for just about any game in any week of the NFL season, but the Lions absolutely need to win the turnover battle against Atlanta.

Detroit needs to generate some extra possessions for the offense, not give Atlanta any short fields to work with, and the Lions should be able to take care of business in this game.

What about you? What needs to happen for the Lions to beat the Falcons in Week 3? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.