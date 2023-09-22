NFL Week 3 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 3 opened with the San Francisco 49ers knocking off the New York Giants, 30-12, in a one-sided game on “Thursday Night Football.” The 49ers opened the game with an 85% projected win probability and that number never dipped below 75% at any point during the game—even though San Francisco didn’t separate themselves on the scoreboard until halfway through the second quarter.

On Sunday, the NFL has 13 games scheduled, but the local Detroit audience will only have one game in the 1:00 p.m. slot—like you’d be watching another game anyway—the Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions on FOX. The second half of FOX’s doubleheader features the Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, while CBS kicks off their local coverage at 4 p.m. ET with the Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature a game the schedule makers probably expected to be a fun matchup before the season started, with the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. “Monday Night Football” features a double-header for the second week in a row, this time featuring the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ABC. Then, shortly after on ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off for the first time since they met in the Super Bowl two years ago.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 3 schedule:

Despite it being Week 3, there are a surprising amount of games that the Pride of Detroit staff agree on: