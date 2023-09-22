Amon-Ra St. Brown injury is not turf toe, expected to play vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown practiced for the second straight day on Friday and appears to be on course to play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Talking with reporters on Friday after practice, St. Brown said he is not dealing with a turf toe injury—as some speculated. He described the injury as “two bones kind of hit each other. I got lucky.” He will, however, be playing with a steel plate in his shoe to make sure the injured toe doesn’t bend too much.

“Yeah, I’m going to play with that,” St. Brown said. “I had one in high school, I used to play with one all the time, so I’m used to it.”

St. Brown suffered the injury in the second half of last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was pulled from the game for a brief period of time but quickly returned to the game.

“Just got bent up, but you can’t hold a good brother down for too long,” St. Brown said.

Having St. Brown will be big for Detroit on Sunday, as he remains a centerpiece to their offense. He currently leads the team with 12 catches, 173 yards, and one touchdown. But Sunday, he’ll be going up against a strong Falcons secondary with respected players like cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jessie Bates.

“They have guys who have played a lot of football in this league,” St. Brown said. “So it’s definitely going to be a challenge for us, but the coaches have a good plan, so I’m excited for the game.”

While it’s good news for St. Brown, the Lions are entering Week 3 with plenty of injuries elsewhere. Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, left tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and safety Kerby Joseph all missed every practice this week. Their official statuses for Sunday are expected to be announced around 4 p.m. ET on Friday.