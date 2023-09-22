Lions WR Jameson Williams can rejoin team next week, still can’t practice

On Monday, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will be permitted to rejoin the team. Williams was suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling policy. However, unlike most suspensions, this one comes with a caveat: the player can return to the team three weeks into the suspension. So after the Lions complete their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Williams is expected to arrive back at the facility.

However, unlike some previous reports have suggested, Williams will not be permitted to practice until his full six-game suspension is up. As first reported by the Detroit News, Williams will be permitted to attend meetings, receive medical treatment, and work out with the strength and training staff. He will not be permitted to participate in practice in any way until his full suspension is up after the team’s Week 6 tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The good news is that if Williams is still dealing with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the last few weeks of training camp, he will be able to get treatment at the facility and continue to recover.

So while Williams will be back and involved with the team next week, he won’t be catching passes from Jared Goff at practice until Week 7. The team also has a Week 9 bye this year, so Williams would be eligible to play in two games (Week 7 vs. the Baltimore Ravens and Week 8 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders) before the team gets their mid-season break.