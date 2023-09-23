Best player prop bets for Lions-Falcons

The Detroit Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and it’s time for another installment of Lions player prop bets with odds courtesy of the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sam LaPorta, Over 37.5 receiving yards (-115)

In Week 1, LaPorta caught five passes for 39 receiving yards, then followed that up with another five receptions for 63 yards in Week 2. With the Falcons' aggressive blitzing style, LaPorta figures to be, not only a security blanket for Jared Goff but also a quick-out primary target as well.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Over 11.5 rushing attempts (-120)

The Lions rushed the ball 34 times in Week 1 and 28 times in Week 2. Each of those weeks David Montgomery led the rushing attempts (averaging 18.5 rushing attempts per game), while Gibbs saw the second most with seven rushing attempts in each game.

With Montgomery doubtful to play, his touches will be distributed amongst the other three backs, with Gibbs being the running back most likely to get the majority of those touches. Gibbs is stepping into a much bigger role, so adding at least another five rushing attempts to his average seems realistic.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Over 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

In Week 1, Robinson caught six passes for 27 receiving yards, then followed that up with another four catches for 48 yards in Week 2. So not only is the rookie running back already averaging more than the projected betting line, but he is capable of breaking a 20+ play every time he touches the ball—as evidenced by his 29-yard reception in Week 2.