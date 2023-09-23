This week’s Detroit Lions draft watch focuses on three games between ranked teams, all in different timeslots, so you can spread out your Saturday scouting schedule. In this week’s installment, I look at arguably the top two wide receivers in this class, three different styles of defensive lineman, a corner, and a quarterback—who we may be looking at for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here are this week’s games:

Florida State (4) at Clemson at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Colorado (19) at Oregon (10) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Ohio State (6) at Notre Dame (9) at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Let’s get a closer look at this week’s players that Lions fans should be watching.

Florida State at Clemson

Keon Coleman, WR, FSU (Junior)

6-foot-4, 215 pounds

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, FSU vs. LSU Week 1 recap ($):

“At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Coleman has the prowess of a much smaller athlete but the power and catch radius of a tight end, making him a nightmare for cornerbacks in one-on-one situations. Although he still needs fine-tuning with the details of the position, the NFL loves explosive ball-winners and that is exactly what Coleman provides.”

How he’d fit with the Lions:

The Lions will likely be in the market for a true WR-X, and outside of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison—more on him later—Coleman could be the best option in this draft class. Walking into this season, he looked like a solid top-50 prospect, but after his performance over the first few weeks, he has probably locked himself up a spot in the first round. The big questions are, where in the first? And will the Lions be in range?

Coleman will likely draw coverage from Clemson corner Nate Wiggins—a potential first-rounder himself, whom we profiled a few weeks back—making this a prime game to evaluate both players.

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (Senior)

6-foot-4, 295 pounds

An excerpt from Draft Network’s Damian Parson’s profile of Orhorhoro:

“Ruke Orhorhoro has a well-built frame and the athleticism to match. He is an alignment-versatile defender, playing the 0, 1, 3, and 5 techniques. [...] Orhorhoro is an impact player on the defensive line. He’d be best suited as a 3-technique, single-gap defensive tackle. There’s more room for Orhorhoro to grow and develop his game.”

Everyone will point to Ruke Orhorhoro's pass-rushing skills -- but man is he an elite run defender to boot.



Look at that get-off pic.twitter.com/ffHnA4W8PF — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 28, 2023

How he’d fit with the Lions:

The River Rouge, Michigan native plays everywhere on Clemson’s defensive line, lining up mostly inside at the 0- and 3-techniques, but has the range to occasionally kick out to 5-technique. His best skills center around pass rushing, which is exactly what the Lions lack amongst their current group of interior players.

Colorado (19) at Oregon (10)

So I picked this game because the hype surrounding Colorado and their coach Deion Sanders is peaking right now and I figured most college football fans would be tuning in for Colorado’s biggest matchup to date.

I also picked Colorado’s biggest potential draft prospect, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, for two reasons. First, it’s always good to know the quarterback draft class from a value perspective. Secondly, I think Sanders may return to school in 2024, and the Lions quarterback situation for the 2025 NFL Draft remains unsettled, so consider this some pre-scouting.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (Junior)

6-foot-2, 215 pounds

An excerpt from Brugler in The Athletic’s, updated look at Sanders’ NFL Draft stock? ($):

“Sanders has an electric arm and shows an instinctive feel for how to use his athleticism to move the pocket. Above all, though, I was most impressed Saturday by his poise and downfield accuracy. He was unflappable under pressure and did a great job staying controlled while urgently working through his reads to find passing windows. And his deep-ball touch was on point for all four quarters.”

#Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the 2nd half this season:



• 825 passing yards

• 82% comp. pct. (54-for-66)

• 5 passing TDs

• 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/3cI3vYurcZ — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 19, 2023

How he’d fit with the Lions:

There are still things Sanders needs to polish and he has only played three games of Division 1 football, so there is still plenty more to learn about his game. That being said, the base skills are a lot of fun, and figures to be in the top quarterback conversation once he does decide to enter the NFL.

Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon (Senior)

6-foot-3, 290 pounds

An excerpt from Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman’s player profile:

“A versatile player, Dorlus has played up and down the line of scrimmage for the Ducks, playing multiple positions ranging from 3-tech, 5-tech, 4i, and stand-up EDGE. [...] Dorlus is a penetrating defensive lineman who is best when rushing the passer. He flashes very good initial quickness off the ball and can win edges with his first step. The best thing about Dorlus is his ability to win with his hands and the variety of rush moves he has in his toolbox.

Brandon Dorlus gives you inside and outside versatility as a rusher. Whether softening edges to run the arc or slanting to inside gaps for interior pressure.



An interesting prospect! pic.twitter.com/35qemG6M4P — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) October 18, 2022

How he’d fit with the Lions:

In Detroit, I see Dorlus as a reverse-John Cominsky/Josh Paschal, as he would primarily be a 3-technique with the range to kick outside to the edge in big sets. His first-step quickness is something the Lions need on the interior, and he is still developing in his potential.

Ohio State (6) at Notre Dame (9)

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (Junior)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

An excerpt from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, Big Board Top 50 ($):

“Harrison is the most complete wide receiver prospect we’ve seen in years and, perhaps, the most complete college football player in America. The son of a Hall of Fame WR, Harrison is a prospect without any holes. In full control of his 6-foot-3 frame at all times, he has an awesome ability to make just about every route on the tree look easy. He can win at the line of scrimmage, at the top of a route, at the catch point and everywhere in between. Harrison could be the highest-drafted WR we’ve seen since Calvin Johnson was selected at No. 2 in 2007.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. Too good



pic.twitter.com/NIGcUd4yim — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2022

How he’d fit with the Lions:

The best pure WR-X to make his way to the NFL in quite some time. Not only would he be an absolutely perfect fit with the Lions, but he would instantly vault them to be one of the top wide receiver groups in the NFL. The problem is Detroit probably won’t be picking in the top five unless they're willing to give up capital to move up and get him—and they’d have to if they wanted Harrison. He won’t last long draft weekend.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame (Senior)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

An excerpt from The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, Cam Hart draft profile:

“Cam Hart is a man/zone versatile corner whose athletic intangibles showcase an explosive and fluid perimeter defender. [...] Overall, Hart is an athletic, refined defender that showcases outstanding footwork and maturity in man coverage.”

Cam Hart (Notre Dame CB 5) has impressed me tonight on tape. Listed at 6-2 and 198 lbs with 24 games played and 10 starts. Instantly, you can see his length but watch his quick feet while reading the QB and then the aggressiveness to fly upfield to make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/S0odlMmpVh — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) August 12, 2022

How he’d fit with the Lions:

A potential Day 3 prospect with Day 2 upside, Hart will have a real chance to boost his stock if he can perform well against Harrison and Emeka Egbuka—another OSU potential first-round wide receiver prospect. Hart is big, long, and athletic, and if he can clean up his penalties, he’ll be a player that will draw the Lions' attention.

J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State (Senior)

6-foot-4, 270 pounds

An excerpt from Brugler’s EDEG rusher preview ($):

“Although he might not be elite in any one category, Tuimoloau (TOOEY-mo-lo-ow) is above average across the board with a diverse pass-rush repertoire. He is big, strong and athletic with natural twitch in his movements and the length to overpower blockers. Aside from his physical makeup, Tuimoloau is a seasoned, punctual pass rusher capable of collapsing the edge using a variety of techniques.”

Ohio State EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau



Strong hands and flexible lower body as a pass rusher. Flashes of move variety are definitely there. pic.twitter.com/MXazAnU4yE — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 22, 2023

How he’d fit with the Lions:

Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt will likely be one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft class and is projected to be selected in the top half of round one. Because Tuimoloau will flip sides when pass rushing, he’ll often lineup one-on-one with Alt, and scouts will get one of their best opportunities to evaluate the duo.

Through two games, the Lions have struggled to generate much pressure and could be in the market for a pass rusher with Tuimoloau’s skill set.