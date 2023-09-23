Saturday open thread: Which Falcons player would you want most on the Lions?

After suffering a disappointing loss in Week 2 to the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back against an Atlanta Falcons team that has bruised their way to a 2-0 record. At the time of writing, the Lions are three-point favorites over the Falcons but will have to overcome an abundance of injuries—including over one-fourth of their starters missing practice at some point this week.

As for the Falcons, they thrive off of physicality and running the ball in Arthur Smith’s run-first offense. Now that they have an impressive one-two punch in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, it appears to be working.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which player from the Falcons would you most want on the Lions?

This is one of the tougher choices I’ve had to make because the Falcons don’t exactly have a ton of star power. When you look at the biggest areas of need for the Lions, the Falcons have some solid choices. There’s A.J. Terrell at cornerback who would probably step in nicely at CB2 across from Cam Sutton. He had an excellent year in 2021, earning second-team All-Pro honors, but struggled in 2022 and was responsible for giving up nine touchdowns according to Pro Football Focus.

On the defensive interior, the Falcons have Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, who are both excellent pass rushers. Arguably the best player on the entire Falcons roster is Jessie Bates III, who has been a top NFL safety for some time now and has 18 interceptions in a little over five years of play. He has two already this season.

But since the Lions are so desperate for talent on the D-line, Grady Jarrett is my pick. Jarrett is coming off of a season with 7.0 sacks, and his seven QB pressures so far this year would be tied for second-most on the Lions with Charles Harris. I also considered Bijan Robinson, who is having a phenomenal start to the season, but adding him feels like a luxury pick. I think the Lions will be just fine at RB with Montgomery and Gibbs. Adding an interior pass rusher like Jarrett feels like the best option.