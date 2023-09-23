 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preview: Madden 24 LIVE simulation

Come watch as we simulate the Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons in a game of Madden 24

By Jeremy Reisman
On Saturday morning, we will try to find out the winner between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons in a simulated game of Madden 24.

If you’ve never watched one of our live Madden simulations, they’re quite wild. In fact, this year’s version seems especially over the top—yet somehow actually accurate.

In our Lions vs. Chiefs Madden simulation, it correctly predicted one of the craziest things that actually happened. I’m not even going to spoil it with words. Check this out:

Then last week, the Lions found themselves down two scores late, and wildly forced overtime against the Seahawks—JUST LIKE IN REAL LIFE.

If you want a taste of what these Madden simulations are like, our guy Meko Scott grabbed all the highlights from last week’s sim, which perfectly captures just how crazy these things can get.

What will the Madden sim correctly predict this week? You’ll have to tune in live to find out. Here’s how you can catch our Week 3 simulation, which will air live on our Twitch page. See you there.

What: Lions vs. Falcons Week 3 Madden 24 simulation
When: 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, September 16
Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or embedded below)

