On Saturday morning, we will try to find out the winner between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons in a simulated game of Madden 24.

If you’ve never watched one of our live Madden simulations, they’re quite wild. In fact, this year’s version seems especially over the top—yet somehow actually accurate.

In our Lions vs. Chiefs Madden simulation, it correctly predicted one of the craziest things that actually happened. I’m not even going to spoil it with words. Check this out:

The craziest Madden Sim prediction came true.



Then last week, the Lions found themselves down two scores late, and wildly forced overtime against the Seahawks—JUST LIKE IN REAL LIFE.

If you want a taste of what these Madden simulations are like, our guy Meko Scott grabbed all the highlights from last week’s sim, which perfectly captures just how crazy these things can get.

What will the Madden sim correctly predict this week? You’ll have to tune in live to find out. Here’s how you can catch our Week 3 simulation, which will air live on our Twitch page. See you there.

What: Lions vs. Falcons Week 3 Madden 24 simulation

When: 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, September 16

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or embedded below)