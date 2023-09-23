3 Seahawks players fined for game vs. Lions, including VERY late hit

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor $11,957 for his late hit on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff last week.

During the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 37-31 loss to Seattle, there was an odd series of events. Goff shovel passed the ball to to Kalif Raymond, who was running in motion. But in an effort to fake out the defense, Goff pretended he still had the ball and dropped back into his set. Taylor, who was rushing from the opposite side of the motion, never saw the shovel pass and absolutely pummeled Goff from his blind side—nearly a full three seconds after Goff had already gotten rid of the ball.

Taylor was so oblivious of the pass that he started celebrating like he had earned a sack. Instead, he earned both a 15-yard personal foul penalty and a fine from the NFL.

Here’s the play:

Jared Goff did his fake so well after handing the ball off that Darnell Taylor thought he had a huge sack. But he actually got one of the latest hits you'll ever see lol pic.twitter.com/ia5SgxjkJm — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2023

Two other Seahawks were fined in Week 2. Both receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Tre Brown received fines for unnecessary roughness on plays in which both received penalties for facemask. On the Metcalf play, his flag was offset by a pass interference call on the Lions. Brown’s penalty led to a Lions touchdown to take a 21-14 lead early in the second half.

Metcalf has already been fined three times this season.

You can see a list of all the NFL fines through two weeks here. No Lions player has been fined thus far.