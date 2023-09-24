Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions (1-1) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field in Week 3 and we have you covered on everything you need to know. From links to important articles you may want to read before the game, to how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, radio affiliates, and more.

Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:

Scouting reports

Injury news and updates

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on injured reserve

Lions Week 3 injury designations: Taylor Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Emmanuel Moseley, and Kerby Joseph have been ruled OUT, while David Montgomery is Doubtful to play

Roster moves

Special feature this week

Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions by -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Coverage Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports