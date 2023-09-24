Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions (1-1) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field in Week 3 and we have you covered on everything you need to know. From links to important articles you may want to read before the game, to how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, radio affiliates, and more.
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Lions favored against undefeated Falcons
- The Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to a Lions victory over the Falcons
- Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preview, prediction: On Paper
- Detroit Lions Week 3 scouting report: How are the Falcons undefeated?
- 5 Questions Preview: Falcons are ‘legitimate NFC playoff contenders”
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
Injury news and updates
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on injured reserve
- Lions Week 3 injury designations: Taylor Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Emmanuel Moseley, and Kerby Joseph have been ruled OUT, while David Montgomery is Doubtful to play
Roster moves
- Lions sign RB Zonovan Knight to the 53-man roster
- Lions promote OG Kayode Awosika to the 53-man roster
- Roster elevations for game day: offensive lineman Dan Skipper and safety Brandon Joseph
- Lions sign four players to the practice squad: OL Dan Skipper, RB Devine Ozigbo, SAM LB Mitchell Agude, and CB Darius Phillips.
Special feature this week
Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+
TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions by -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Coverage Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports
