 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

All the TV, radio, and online streaming info you need for Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions (1-1) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field in Week 3 and we have you covered on everything you need to know. From links to important articles you may want to read before the game, to how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, radio affiliates, and more.

Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:

Scouting reports

Injury news and updates

Roster moves

Special feature this week

Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+
TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions by -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Coverage Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.