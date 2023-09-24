To say the Detroit Lions have been a bit unpredictable to start the season would be an understatement. In opening week, they beat the odds by taking down the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. then, having made believers out of plenty of people both locally and worldwide, Detroit had a letdown game at home, losing the Seattle Seahawks.
For the fanbase and our staff here, it’s been a bit of a whiplash season so far, but we’re hoping to settle things down this week with a bout against the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta comes into town as one of three surprising NFC South teams who remain undefeated. The entire AFC conference has just two undefeated teams.
Unfortunately, the Lions come into this week beat up from the matchup against the Seahawks. Two players—C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Houston—have been placed on injured reserve this past week, and another four starters have been declared out with a fifth designated doubtful.
Despite Detroit being shorthanded, the majority of our staff still believes they’ll defeat the up-and-coming Falcons at Ford Field. Here’s a look at our score predictions:
Hamza Baccouche (1-1): 24-23 Lions
Meko Scott (1-1): 27-21 Lions
Alex Reno (1-1): 31-21 Lions
Kellie Rowe (1-1): 24-17 Lions
Brandon Knapp (1-1): 28-24 Lions
Ryan Mathews (1-1): 28-24 Lions
Chris Perfett (0-0-2): 28-28 Tie
Morgan Cannon (0-2): 24-20 Lions
Jerry Mallory (0-2): 23-20 Lions
Jeremy Reisman (0-2): 24-17 Lions
Erik Schlitt (0-2): 30-24 Lions — Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to victory
John Whiticar (0-2): 30-23 Falcons
Kyle Yost (0-2): 35-30 Lions
Now it’s your turn. Vote for the winner below, and share your score prediction in the comment section below.
Poll
Who wins?
-
71%
Lions
-
28%
Falcons
