To say the Detroit Lions have been a bit unpredictable to start the season would be an understatement. In opening week, they beat the odds by taking down the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. then, having made believers out of plenty of people both locally and worldwide, Detroit had a letdown game at home, losing the Seattle Seahawks.

For the fanbase and our staff here, it’s been a bit of a whiplash season so far, but we’re hoping to settle things down this week with a bout against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta comes into town as one of three surprising NFC South teams who remain undefeated. The entire AFC conference has just two undefeated teams.

Unfortunately, the Lions come into this week beat up from the matchup against the Seahawks. Two players—C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Houston—have been placed on injured reserve this past week, and another four starters have been declared out with a fifth designated doubtful.

Despite Detroit being shorthanded, the majority of our staff still believes they’ll defeat the up-and-coming Falcons at Ford Field. Here’s a look at our score predictions:

Hamza Baccouche (1-1): 24-23 Lions

Meko Scott (1-1): 27-21 Lions

Alex Reno (1-1): 31-21 Lions

Kellie Rowe (1-1): 24-17 Lions

Brandon Knapp (1-1): 28-24 Lions

Ryan Mathews (1-1): 28-24 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-2): 28-28 Tie

Morgan Cannon (0-2): 24-20 Lions

Jerry Mallory (0-2): 23-20 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (0-2): 24-17 Lions

Erik Schlitt (0-2): 30-24 Lions — Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to victory

John Whiticar (0-2): 30-23 Falcons

Kyle Yost (0-2): 35-30 Lions

Now it’s your turn. Vote for the winner below, and share your score prediction in the comment section below.