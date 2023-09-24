 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons

An updated 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart based on our observations from recent games and practices. 

By Erik Schlitt
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions (1-1) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) in Week 3, and it’s been a week full of roster moves due to several significant injuries. With all the movement, things can be difficult to track. But no worries, we have kept track of all the roster moves for you, included article links to each move, and placed them were we best believe they fit on the depth chart.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Teddy Bridgewater (10)
  • Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play in Week 5

Running back/Fullback (5)

Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — Toe, Questionable
  • Josh Reynolds (8) — Groin, Questionable
  • Marvin Jones Jr. (0)
  • Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Antoine Green* (80) — Concussion protocol — cleared
  • Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, eligible to return to play in Week 7

Tight end (3)

  • Sam LaPorta* (87)
  • Brock Wright (89)
  • James Mitchell (82)

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • DT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
  • DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

  • EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
  • DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
  • DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
  • EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
  • SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7
  • DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6
  • SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — undisclosed, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 5

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

  • EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
  • DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
  • DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
  • SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
  • MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
  • MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)
  • WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
  • WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
  • MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

  • Cameron Sutton (1)
  • Jerry Jacobs (23)
  • Will Harris (25)
  • Steven Gilmore* (24)
  • Emmanuel Moseley — knee/hamstring, Ruled OUT
  • Khalil Dorsey (30) — illness, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6

Star/Nickelback (2)

  • NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)
  • NB Chase Lucas (27)

Safety (3 + 2)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • K — Riley Patterson (36)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

