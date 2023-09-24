The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions entered the week with an open spot on their roster (only 52 players on the active roster) and made several moves throughout the week. Early in the week, they placed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Houston on injured reserve, then signed Zonovan Knight and Kayode Awosika to the 53-man roster as corresponding moves. They also elevated Dan Skipper and Brandon Joseph from the practice squad for this week’s game.

In the end, the Lions have a total of 54 players on their game-day roster.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Thursday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare just six inactive players for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

LT Taylor Decker — Ruled OUT

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai — Ruled OUT

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) — Ruled OUT

S Kerby Joseph — Ruled OUT

RB Davis Montgomery (thigh)

DT Brodric Martin

Decker, Vaitai, Moseley, and Joseph were ruled out on Friday, making way for RT Matt Nelson, RG Graham Glasgow, and DB Ifeatu Melifonwu to work their way into the starting lineup.

Montgomery was given a doubtful designation Friday, and despite not being downgraded on Saturday, he was unable to go and was ruled out. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will get the official start and will be backed up by Craig Reynolds and newly signed from the practice squad, Zonovan Knight.

Isaiah Buggs is active for the first time this season, leaving rookie Martin as a healthy inactive for the third game in a row.

Falcons inactives: