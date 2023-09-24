Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons first half open thread

There is no such thing as a must-win game in September in the NFL, but the Detroit Lions certainly find themselves heading into Week 3 with a bit of desperation. Much of the good will the team bought with their big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the opener was lost with a disappointing home loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Dropping a second straight home game to the Atlanta Falcons would undoubtedly have a large portion of the fanbase questioning the team’s ceiling in 2023.

But Atlanta will be no pushover. They boast a 2-0 record heading into Week 3, having just taken down the Green Bay Packers. This will be their first contest on the road this year, but with electric offensive weapons like Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts and a reformed defense, they’ve got serious hope to win their division and make some noise in the NFC this season.

Making matters more challenging for the Lions is their lengthy injury situation.

Can the Lions rise above the negativity and the hardships early in the season to get their second win of the year?

