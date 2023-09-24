VIDEO: Watch Lions TE Sam LaPorta’s 1st NFL touchdown... on a BOMB

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has had a strong start to his NFL career. But on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, he got his big moment.

With the game tied 3-3, the Lions dialed up a play-action pass. Under pressure, Jared Goff set his feet, prepared for a big hit, and uncorked a 45-yard beauty of a pass to a wide open LaPorta for his first NFL score.

Hopefully one of many to come for the rookie, who now has five catches in each of his first three games in the NFL.