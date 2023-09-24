VIDEO: Aidan Hutchinson’s SICK spin move sack, epic celebration

As the Detroit Lions held a big lead late, the defensive line was able to pin their ears back a bit. That’s when Aidan Hutchinson finally got on the board with his first sack of the season. And, boy, did he make it a memorable one.

Hutchison put Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews in a spin cycle with a perfectly executed spin move, and was able to take down Desmond Ridder for 7-yard loss.

To make the play even better, Hutchinson pulled off an epic celebration, pretending his leg was injured only shake a little stanky leg.

Enjoy.