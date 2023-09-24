 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Aidan Hutchinson’s SICK spin move sack, epic celebration

Aidan Hutchinson hit ‘em with the spin move then the stanky leg.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As the Detroit Lions held a big lead late, the defensive line was able to pin their ears back a bit. That’s when Aidan Hutchinson finally got on the board with his first sack of the season. And, boy, did he make it a memorable one.

Hutchison put Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews in a spin cycle with a perfectly executed spin move, and was able to take down Desmond Ridder for 7-yard loss.

To make the play even better, Hutchinson pulled off an epic celebration, pretending his leg was injured only shake a little stanky leg.

Enjoy.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.