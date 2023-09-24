‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Steelers at Raiders

“Fire Matt Canada.” That was the overwhelming cry out of Pittsburgh after a second straight week of a sputtering Steelers offense. In response, head coach Mike Tomlin said he wanted fans to be “fat and spoiled” by setting a high bar for Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Tomlin doubled down on his allegiance to his offensive coordinator, though, promoting Canada to work more closely with quarterback Kenny Pickett. Time will tell how that works out, but it’s unlikely we’ll see the results by Sunday night’s matchup.

It hasn’t been much of a different story in Vegas. The Raiders have scored 27 point total through two weeks, and both teams enter the game at 1-1. Jimmy Garoppolo will be getting back one of his favorite Week 1 targets in Jakobi Meyers though, who’s slated to return from a concussion. We’ll see which sluggish offense can muddle their way to a win Sunday night to move to 2-1.

Here’s how to watch:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium—Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com