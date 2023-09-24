 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Lions TE Sam LaPorta watches, reacts to his first NFL TD

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had a great game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

By Brandon Knapp
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Say hello to the new favorite target for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. His name is Sam LaPorta.

The Lions rookie tight end had a huge game against the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 3 win, finishing with eight catches for 84 yards and catching his first NFL touchdown on a 45-yard pass from Goff. In the second quarter with the game tied at three, the Lions were moving the ball down the field and got to the Atlanta 45-yard line, and Goff found LaPorta wide-open deep down the field for the touchdown and the lead.

The Lions would take the lead 10-3 and never look back, finishing the game with a 20-6 victory to improve to 2-1 on the year. After the game, LaPorta watched his touchdown catch for the first time, with a special appearance by the man who threw the ball to him.

Hopefully, what Goff said in the video is true and this is just one of many for the young tight end.

