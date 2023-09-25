The NFL closes out Week 3 with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader, featuring an NFC battle between the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an inter-division showdown between the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles and Buccaneers have met 21 times in their franchises' histories, with each winning eight regular season games, and the Bucs holding a 3-2 post-season advantage. The last time these two teams faced off was back in 2021 when the Bucs beat the Eagles 28-22.

Both Philadelphia and Tampa Bay are 2-0 to start the season, and the top matchup should be the Eagles’ offense against the Bucs’ defense. The Eagles showed they’re capable of winning on the ground and through the air against the Vikings in Week 2, while the Bucs defense generated six sacks and multiple turnovers against the Bears.

The Rams and Bengals have met 15 times in their histories, with the Bengals holding an 8-6 advantage during the regular season and the Rams winning their single post-season match-up in the Super Bowl, just two seasons ago. This will be the first time these two teams have met since that game.

The Bengals are 0-2 to start the year and all-star quarterback Joe Burrow is still bothered by a lingering calf injury, which has negatively impacted the offense. Meanwhile, the Rams' defense has been playing well above expectations and was arguably why they were able to beat the Seahawks in Week 1.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Eagles and Bengals in their respective games, and while the Pride of Detroit staff is unanimously picking the Eagles to win the game outright, they’re split on the Bengals-Rams game, as well as both spreads.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for each of Monday night’s games:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” games:

Eagles at Buccaneers

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Rams at Bengals

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!