Breaking down standout performances from Lions-Falcons

Getting back on a win can help fix so many problems. All things in the NFL are ephemeral, but for the Detroit Lions, the game against the Atlanta Falcons is hopefully one to grow on: a lesson in aggression, violence and trusting the hunger of young defensive players.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look at how things played out on Sunday. We break down Sunday’s defensive stand, including stellar performances by Brian Branch and Aidan Hutchinson. We discuss Jared Goff, who overcame third quarter woes to continue pitching a great game, and we discuss just how important this was to right the ship after the Seahawks loss.

We break down the best performances of the day, including more accolades for the rookie Sam LaPorta. We’re also giving you a sneak peek of what we expect for the “Thursday Night Football” game in Green Bay. At 2-1, the season is starting to take shape, and we have more tools to examine this Lions squad so far in their quest for glory.

