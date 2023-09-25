 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

Notes: What national writers are saying about the Lions after their Week 3 win

The Lions are back in the headlines and for all the right reasons.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are back on track and plenty of folks have something to say about it.

First they take down the reigning Super Bowl champions on prime time, then they fall in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener, deflating an eager Ford Field crowd. Given the chance to right the ship, the Lions took it—and took it with force to the tune of a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s a roundup of what some are saying about these Detroit Lions:

CBS Sports’ John Breech:

“The Lions defense should probably stand up and take a bow after this game. The Detroit defense was basically a brick wall, especially when going up against Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson, who was held to just 33 yards.”

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr:

“Hutchinson is the only player to have 10-plus sacks and three-plus interceptions in his first 20 games, making him one of the unique pass rushers in the game. If the Lions defense keeps turning in performances like Sunday, Hutchinson will be an All-Pro for the first time.”

Around the NFL staff:

“Detroit’s much-discussed, often-criticized 2023 draft class has done nothing but thumb its nose at the haters through three weeks. ...If ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ can get it going a bit more, there will be no reason to knock any of GM Brad Holmes’ selections from April.”

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame:

“Detroit should be beaming over its rookie class. With running back David Montgomery inactive, Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up and ran for 80 yards on 17 carries, while second-round tight end Sam LaPorta caught eight passes for 84 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. Once receiver Jameson Williams returns, Detroit has a host of young weapons.”

And just for fun:

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • If you’re curious about what they’re saying over at the Falcons camp, there’s a “sense of urgency to getting it right after learning an important lesson in Detroit. They must get better to deal with some of the NFL’s best.” Oh, okay.

  • A little update on Jameson Williams:

  • The former Lion made his debut with the Falcons on Sunday.

  • Lions doing the Lord’s work.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.