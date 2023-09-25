The Detroit Lions are back on track and plenty of folks have something to say about it.

First they take down the reigning Super Bowl champions on prime time, then they fall in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener, deflating an eager Ford Field crowd. Given the chance to right the ship, the Lions took it—and took it with force to the tune of a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s a roundup of what some are saying about these Detroit Lions:

CBS Sports’ John Breech:

“The Lions defense should probably stand up and take a bow after this game. The Detroit defense was basically a brick wall, especially when going up against Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson, who was held to just 33 yards.”

NFL teams got too cute letting Brian Branch fall to No. 45 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 25, 2023

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr:

“Hutchinson is the only player to have 10-plus sacks and three-plus interceptions in his first 20 games, making him one of the unique pass rushers in the game. If the Lions defense keeps turning in performances like Sunday, Hutchinson will be an All-Pro for the first time.”

Here’s a scout on #Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta: “These Iowa tight ends! His feel for the position is scary good. The way he navigates his routes, he’s such a natural hands catcher…



“You can tell that (Jared) Goff already trusts him in key spots because he’s where he’s supposed… https://t.co/RyNiBTbFoW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2023

Around the NFL staff:

“Detroit’s much-discussed, often-criticized 2023 draft class has done nothing but thumb its nose at the haters through three weeks. ...If ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ can get it going a bit more, there will be no reason to knock any of GM Brad Holmes’ selections from April.”

The Lions got a BALLER https://t.co/7NcbPrbdCE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2023

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame:

“Detroit should be beaming over its rookie class. With running back David Montgomery inactive, Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up and ran for 80 yards on 17 carries, while second-round tight end Sam LaPorta caught eight passes for 84 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. Once receiver Jameson Williams returns, Detroit has a host of young weapons.”

A lot was made of Jared Goff vs pressure in LA, but the QB I scouted at Cal was nails and savvy vs blitzes. Whatever the reasons were for the slower acclimation, Goff has looked more like his Cal Bear self with the #Lions pic.twitter.com/L2rDULLfpx — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 24, 2023

And just for fun:

Jared Goff now has many rushing TDs this year as Justin Fields — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 24, 2023

And onto the rest of your notes.

If you’re curious about what they’re saying over at the Falcons camp, there’s a “sense of urgency to getting it right after learning an important lesson in Detroit. They must get better to deal with some of the NFL’s best.” Oh, okay.

A little update on Jameson Williams:

All the details of Jameson Williams' remaining 3 weeks of suspension, as he's expected to return to the facility today.



Most notable:

- Can't practice

- Can't go to games

- Can't speak with the media https://t.co/d9NNrAuupV — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) September 25, 2023

MLive offers 15 of their favorite photos from the big win.

A cool find by Jeff Risdon—in the Miami Dolphins’ massacre of the Denver Broncos, they accomplished something that hasn’t been done since the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns in 1957.

It took 66 years for another team to do what the Lions accomplished in winning the 1957 NFL championship game https://t.co/ajZr7G2s1O — The Lions Wire (@thelionswire) September 25, 2023

The former Lion made his debut with the Falcons on Sunday.

In case you were wondering, Jeff Okudah only played in 11 snaps against the Lions.



He did not record a defensive stat. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) September 25, 2023

Lions doing the Lord’s work.