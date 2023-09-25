Detroit Lions second-year receiver Jameson Williams is back at the team facility this week after serving the first half of his six-week suspension after violating the league’s gambling policy. Per the terms of his suspension, Williams can now sit in on team meetings... but not a lot else.

“He can be in meetings and that’s about it for now,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. “Then we’ll have him out here training a little bit, but until further notice, he can’t practice with us or anything. So we’re kind of in that boat right now, but it’s good to have him back. He was in the team meeting. It was good to see him and be around the teammates, so we’ll see what we can do.”

The team also shared these specifics of what Williams is limited to through three weeks of his suspension:

While suspended, players will continue to be prohibited from: attending or participating in group workouts; attending, observing, or participating in practices; attending home or away games; and attending club-sponsored community events, press conferences or other media appearances.

That said, it sounds like the Lions—via team president Rod Wood—are trying to get some clarity/leniency there and expand what the 2022 first-round pick can do before his suspension is up after Week 6. For example, could Williams participate in the non-practice workouts that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater routinely holds with teammates?

“We’re trying to work through a few things there,” Campbell said. “Rod’s working on that right now, so we’ll see. We’re going to do everything we can.”

One piece of good news regarding Williams is that it appears the hamstring injury that held him out of the final two preseason games doesn’t appear to be an issue any longer.

“He’s good,” Campbell said.

Williams, who has just a single catch in six game appearances, will be eligible to return to play for the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.