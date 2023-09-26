The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will battle for the NFC North lead on “Thursday Night Football” and because of the accelerated schedules, practices are only walkthroughs and all listings on the injury reports are estimations from the teams.

Let’s dig into Tuesday’s injury report.

No practice on Tuesday

FB Jason Cabinda (knee) — downgraded

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

OT Matt Nelson (ankle)

Cabinda was estimated to have been a limited participant on Monday but was downgraded on coaches' estimations on Tuesday, suggesting he is very questionable for this Thursday’s game.

Vaitai being a non-participant during a second walkthrough practice is a sign that the Lions will likely be starting Graham Glasgow at right guard again this week.

Note: Matt Nelson (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the injury report but based on coach Dan Campbell’s comments on Monday, Nelson is headed toward injured reserve

Limited practice

RB David Montgomery (thigh)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

LG Jonah Jackson (thigh)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

S Kerby Joseph (hip)

“The two that are tending the most positive right now would be Decker and D-Mo (Montgomery)”, Campbell said at his Tuesday press conference. “Those are the two I’m starting to feel pretty good about.”

Montgomery told the media on Monday that he is doing his best to be prepared to play on Thursday:

“We’ve been doing everything right as far as making sure I’m preparing myself in the training room,” Montgomery explained. “Mentally being there. So, we’re just taking it day-by-day, but I’m ready for whatever.”

Montgomery would go on to clarify that he is not out of the woods yet, and is still taking things day-by-day, but with the way Campbell is discussing his recovery, the chances seem good that he will return to the field.

Decker also told the media that he is “confident” that he will return to the field on Thursday, and with Campbell’s encouraging words, it’s reasonable to believe that the Lions will get their starting left tackle back and return Penei Sewell to right tackle.

Another limited practice for Jackson is encouraging that the Lions are leaning toward him playing on Thursday as well.

It also sounds like Moseley will return to the field in the next two weeks and will begin competition with Jerry Jacobs for a starting outside corner job.

“E-man (Moseley) is doing well,” Campbell said. “Brad (Holmes) and I have talked about it. ‘Is it time, or do we wait until next week to see where he is at?’ Because we can’t really practice this week, other than full-speed walkthroughs.”

Expect Moseley to be slowly worked back in as he reacclimates back to game action.

The one player in this section that Campbell did not seem overly encouraged about was Kerby Joseph.

“Kerby, we’re kind of wait and see here,” Campbell said. “We’ll know a little bit more today.”

Full participation

C Frank Ragnow (toe/resting) — Upgraded

Ragnow gets a veteran rest day every week and that apparently came on Monday in Week 4, as the Lions Pro Bowl center would have been back in action today if the team held a full practice.

Packers injury report

Here’s a look at the Packers' Tuesday injury report:

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) Limited Monday and Tuesday

Limited Monday and Tuesday WR Christian Watson (hamstring) DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday

DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday LT David Bakhtiari (knee/rest) DNP Monday or Tuesday

DNP Monday or Tuesday LG Elgton Jenkins (knee) DNP Monday or Tuesday

DNP Monday or Tuesday RT Zach Tom (knee) DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday

DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) DNP Monday or Tuesday

DNP Monday or Tuesday EDGE Rashan Gary (ankle) Limited Monday and Tuesday

Limited Monday and Tuesday CB Jaire Alexander (back) DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday

DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday CB Carrington Valentine (biceps) DNP Monday, upgraded to Limited Tuesday

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring) DNP Monday

The Packers locker room seems to be confident they will return offensive skill players Jones and Watson this week:

“We’ll have 33 back.” — Romeo Doubs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 26, 2023