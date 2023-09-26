 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

Best Dan Miller radio calls from Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

“Calls of the Game” is back! Enjoy the best Dan Miller radio calls from Lions vs. Falcons.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

One of the best features of Victory Monday is back! The Detroit Lions video production crew is once again publishing the best radio calls from the Lions win—featuring play-by-play announcer Dan Miller and color commentator Lomas Brown providing live commentary during the biggest plays from Detroit’s wins.

It’s a cool feature because we not only get to hear Miller’s passionate calls, but we also get to see the entire operation of the Lions Radio Network, with the spotters helping Miller along the way and everyone’s visceral reaction to the plays.

This week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons features a ton of defensive plays, obviously, as the Lions racked up seven sacks on the day and allowed just six total points. However, one of the best reactions comes from Detroit’s 45-yard touchdown strike to Sam LaPorta. Well before quarterback Jared Goff uncorks the bomb, you can see Brown with his arms raised. He saw how wide open LaPorta was, and was just waiting for the ball to drop in his arms.

You can also just sense Miller getting more and more excited as each sack accumulates, and Brown’s reaction to Aidan Hutchinson’s first sack of the game is priceless.

“Oh, he put him in the spin cycle, Dan. He gave him that spin move,” Brown said.

The printed words don’t do it justice. Just watch the video below and listen to the way he says “spin move.”

Here’s the video, enjoy:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.