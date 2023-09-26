Best Dan Miller radio calls from Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

One of the best features of Victory Monday is back! The Detroit Lions video production crew is once again publishing the best radio calls from the Lions win—featuring play-by-play announcer Dan Miller and color commentator Lomas Brown providing live commentary during the biggest plays from Detroit’s wins.

It’s a cool feature because we not only get to hear Miller’s passionate calls, but we also get to see the entire operation of the Lions Radio Network, with the spotters helping Miller along the way and everyone’s visceral reaction to the plays.

This week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons features a ton of defensive plays, obviously, as the Lions racked up seven sacks on the day and allowed just six total points. However, one of the best reactions comes from Detroit’s 45-yard touchdown strike to Sam LaPorta. Well before quarterback Jared Goff uncorks the bomb, you can see Brown with his arms raised. He saw how wide open LaPorta was, and was just waiting for the ball to drop in his arms.

You can also just sense Miller getting more and more excited as each sack accumulates, and Brown’s reaction to Aidan Hutchinson’s first sack of the game is priceless.

“Oh, he put him in the spin cycle, Dan. He gave him that spin move,” Brown said.

The printed words don’t do it justice. Just watch the video below and listen to the way he says “spin move.”

Here’s the video, enjoy: